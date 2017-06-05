Free daily Iftar meals, fully serving needy, commuters in twin cities

Staff Reporter

Various philanthropists and mosque committees have arranged free ‘Iftar Dastarkhwan’ for less fortunate people, enabling them to break fast daily at various places of the twin cities.

They have set up temporary roadside Dastarkhwan to provide free Iftar for the needy and deserving people.

A number of people including labourers, passers-by and others from under-privileged class break their fast with Sherbet at Iftar Dastarkhwan which is a great relief for them in hot weather conditions.

A large number of people are seen to formally arrange free Dastarkhwan for the help of needy, especially in the holy month of Ramazan.

Saleem Khan, a resident of I-10 sector said that Ramazan, a month of fasting, offers an opportunity for community to help their brethren who are poor and needy by breaking their fast and dine together.

Businessman Soomro is one of the many philanthropists in Rawalpindi who arranges free Iftar for more than 500 people daily in Liaqat Bagh area.

“They are our brothers, they cannot afford to buy food for Iftar. We arrange Iftar for about five hundred to six hundred people here everyday. I make this arrangement with cooperation from some friends,” he said.

“I am a poor labourer,” said Imtiaz Hussain. “I don’t have enough money to buy Iftar food and break my fast at home,” he said sitting at a roadside charity Iftar.

“Sometimes, we leave the office very late and we have to break fast on the way,” said Mohammed Sajjad, who works as a clerk in a private company.

For many years, street Iftar meals have been a Ramazan tradition in the twin cities where deserving people and commuters, stuck in traffic jams, often break their fast at different places.