Free of cost seed distributed among poor farmers in Kurram Agency

Our Correspondent

Peshawar

The department of Agricultural Extension FATA on Monday distributed free of cost seed of different vegetables and fruits among poor famers of Kurram Agency. An official of FATA secretariat said here that on the directives of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and ACS FATA Dr Fida Muhammad Wazir the free of cost seed was distributed for extension of agriculture in FATA.

Political Agent Orakzai Agency Khalid Iqbal, Director Agriculture FATA Imtiaz Ahmed, Additional Political Agent and Agency Agricultural Officer Abdul Qayyum Marwat were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Imtiaz Ahmed said that the land of Orakzai Agency is very fertile and gives good production, adding that by providing maximum facilities to local agriculturalists the agency could be made self sufficient in agriculture sector.

He said that plastic tunnel would be made for 56 peasants in Upper and Lower Orakzai agencies for cultivation of off season vegetables.

Appreciating the efforts and interest of Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra he said that earlier the land in the agency was lying barren but on the directives of KP Governor and ACS FATA the barren land was brought under cultivation.

On the occasion, PA Khalid Iqbal said that the Maize wheat was scientifically developed by experts for better output, he emphasized upon farmers to properly cultivate these seeds and give it care for better result.

Later, seeds of vegetables including potatoes, ladyfinger, Rice, Wheat and fruits were distributed among the farmers.

He expressed gratitude to Sector Commander Pak Army Brigadier Imran Haider Sherazi and other officers for their cooperation.