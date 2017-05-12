Free of cost screening facility

City Reporter

Sindh Health Department has decided in principle to provide free of cost screening facilities to patients suspected of chikungunya as well as other mosquito borne diseases. Director General Health, Dr Muhammad Taufiq talking to media Thursday said relevant diagnostic kits are also being made available at government hospitals scattered across Karachi.

“They on most urgent basis, and under first phase of the scheme, will be readily available at centers functional in areas reporting highest numbers of chikungunya,” he said.

Mentioning that it is a new disease for local doctors, he said steps are also underway to enhance technical capacities of paramedics.

In reply to a question, he said screening camps were also held at Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi, Malir, Orangi Town, Bin Qasim, Lyari, Surjani Town and Keamari so as to assess exact prevalence rate of the ailment.