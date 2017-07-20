Free of cost health insurance to be provided to poor families: Saira

Staff Reporter

Minister of State, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Ms. Saira Afzal Tarar chaired the 16thNational Steering committee meeting of Prime Minister’s National Health Program. The meeting was convened to take necessary decisions in the light of Prime Minister’s directives of expanding Prime Minister’s National Health Program all across Pakistan to provide free of cost health insurance to poor families whose daily income is below Rs. 200 per day. The committee also decided about the enhancement of beneficiary packages which will be provided to the enrolled beneficiaries during next phase of the program. The committee decided to expand the Prime Minister’s National Health Program in two districts of Balochistan, including Khuzdar and Killa Abdullah and 12 districts of Punjab.