Free Children Summer Book Club continues

Students from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are enthusiastically participating in the colorful activities of Children Summer Book Club at the main auditorium of National Book Foundation (NBF). The free Children Summer Book Club was formally inaugurated by National Book Foundation (NBF) on July 11 and will conclude on August 10. Over 50 children from different educational institutions were participating in the activities of Summer Book Club. NBF has been arranging Summer Book Club since the year 2012 as part of its initiatives to promote book reading culture among the children. Aisha Umer, a student attending Summer Book Club, said “the most interesting segment of this Summer Book Club is story telling session and all the children enjoy a lot while listening different interesting stories by renowned writers”.

Related