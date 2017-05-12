Free camp for TB patients

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Badin organized one day free camp for the patients of Tuberculosis (TB) at Basic Health Unit of Khalifo Qasim Badin on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by the district Manager PPHI, Con: Ghulam Hyder Qureshi and Javed Junejo, Chairman, UC, Khalifo Qasim when different special doctors including Dr. Zakir Khawaja, Dr. Muhammad Hassan Soomro and others have treated hundreds of patients and free medicines were provided to the patients according to prescription of their doctors.