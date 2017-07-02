Free books and bags

The Punjab government is attaching top priority to the provision of quality education along with necessary educational facilities in the public sector schools. It is quite good to note that in furtherance to this quite appreciable commitment, the provincial government has now decided to distribute textbooks and school bags free among the students.

According to the reports, in the first phase of the initiative, students of Prep, One, Two and Three classes will be getting free books and school bags which is planned to be launched from Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.

It is commendable that two backward districts of south Punjab region Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur have been included in the first phase of the programme and this is another proof of the due attention which the provincial government is paying to the development of the districts located in southern Punjab region through provision of more and funds. It will be greatly appreciated if implementation of this new good programme gets underway when educational institutions reopen after ongoing summer vaccination.

Besides this new programme to distribute free books and school bags, the provincial government is also paying due attention to provide missing facilities like electricity, class rooms, wash rooms etc in large number of schools throughout the province in a phased manner as well as recruitment of new teachers in large numbers so that the students can carry out their studies in conducive atmosphere with all essential facilities duly provided.

Furthermore, it should also be ensured that free books and school bags are preferably distributed among the students whose parents have limited resources and are sending their children to public sector schools with some financial problems. This will provide them some relief in this manner and reduce their financial burden as well.

MEEM ZAY RIFAT

Lahore

