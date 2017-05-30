Free ambulance service for expectant mothers started

Rawalpindi

To provide maternity health care services at the doorstep of the people, ‘Khadim-Ala Ambulance Service’ was inaugurated here Monday.

Inaugurating the service MNA Malik Ibrar said free ambulance service would be available at 26 Basic Health Units (BHUs) in rural areas of Rawalpindi district round the clock throughout the week.

Malik said provision of adequate health services especially for expectant mothers in rural areas was top priority of the Punjab government.

Giving details of the project, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Fayyaz Butt said nine ambulances would be available free of cost for pregnant women and the residents can contact on toll free number 1034 for availing the service.

Dr Butt said the department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and would use all available resources to bring about visible change in delivery of health services.—APP