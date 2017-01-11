Free admissions in private Medical Colleges

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar distributes the medical admissions in private colleges free of cost to the workers’ children. While addressing the ceremony the minister said that uptill now 78 students have been benefitted from this labour friendly policy. This supportive policy for the workers’ children will not only give the deserving students their due right but will also help them to strive for their future and generations to come.

The parents of these children are the persons to be appreciated who had burnt their midnight oil to enable them to achieve such pride. These parents are responsible who brought up their children in such an atmosphere that they competed and come on merit despite limited resources. These students will get total free education in University College of Medicine and Dentistry Lahore, Islamabad Medical and Dental College Islamabad and Islam Medical and Dental College Sialkot. These students will prove to be the asset of Pakistan and they will play their role for the progress and development of Pakistan.