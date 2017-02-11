Fraudsters held for duping on pretext of doubling money

13 suspects arrested in search operation

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police arrested two fraudsters involved in deceiving simpletons by offering them to double up their currency notes, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following some complaints, a special team headed by DSP, CIA, Bashir Ahmed Noon succeeded to nab two persons who used to cheat innocent people. The SIU team also recovered cash from them which they obtained through fraud.

They used to make an offer to people to double their currency notes and tell them process about it through tools owned by them.

The process of doubling up the currency notes included two pieces of transparent mirror, a white cut shaped paper similar to the size of a currency note and artificial liquid color.

The accused have been identified as Arshad Mehmood s/o Muhammad Aslam and Khurram Shehzad s/o Ghulam Mustafa . Further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, the Sihala police conducted search operation in its various areas and arrested 13 suspects besides recovering wine as well as bikes from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, officials of Islamabad Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted search and combing operation in various areas of Sihala including Dhok Awan and others.

They screened more than 200 hours and nabbed 13 suspects who have been shifted to police station for further investigation. Police also recovered wine and bikes from them having no documents. SSP Operations, Sajid Kiani said that purpose of search operation was to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort would be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens.

He also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them. Meanwhile, Tarnol police nabbed two drug pushers identified as Shahid Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood and recovered more than two kilogram hashish from them.

Industrial area police nabbed Said Mudassar for having 9 mm pistol while Secretariat police arrested Zulfiqar Shah for having 205 gram hashish. Bhara Kau police nabbed Shakeel and recovered 108 gram hashish from his possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.—APP