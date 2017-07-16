France wants strong, stable Pakistan, says Martine Dorance

French Ambassador’s brief Urdu speech delights audience

Zubair Qureshi

Although Martine Dorance, Ambassador of France, is completing her diplomatic stint in Pakistan and very soon a new ambassador is going to take charge from her, yet she will be remembered long for her understanding of Pakistan and its people, her efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations between Pakistan and France and above all, her knowledge of Urdu, though a few words. Ambassador Dorance brought the house down here on Friday when she congratulated Pakistani nation in Urdu on the recent victory in the ICC champions’ trophy and the religious festival Eidul Fitr.

The event was the National Day of France. It was the day when on the same date (July 14) in 1789, the Bastille jail was stormed and it turned out to be the starting point of the French Revolution and is celebrated every year since as the French National Day. Federal Minister for Commerce & Trade Khurram Dastgir was the chief guest on the occasion. One could also see Minister of State Anusha Rehman, Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon, former PM Ch Shujaat Hussain, senators Members of the National Assembly and dignitaries.

The ambassador said she during her days in Pakistan enjoyed working with the Pakistan authorities and though her focus remained on all areas yet she would like to mention education and trade remained the strong points of the France-Pakistan bilateral relations.

She said France was conscious of its role as global leader and would strongly support efforts in challenges of climate change, war against terrorism, social justice and democracy. She said France and Pakistan are going to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations as the country is one of those which established diplomatic relations with Pakistan after its emergence on the map of the world. “I’m happy that after spending three years in Pakistan I am leaving a legacy of strong, cordial relations between Pakistan and France,” said Ambassador of France. A large number of Pakistani students are studying in French universities while Pakistani community is contributing towards the progress and prosperity of France.

We value their contribution in education, health, trade and other areas, she said. About trade, she said the trade volume between the two countries has reached around US$ 1 billion and in the days to come the trade activity is going to accelerate further. More than 30 companies have set up their sub offices in Pakistan and are making investments here. This shows their belief in Pakistan’s economy and the future of the country. In 2016, for the first time a Pakistani investment was witnessed in France when the then President Hollande inaugurated a Pakistan’s pharmaceutical company’s office France, said she.

Khurram Dastgir Khan in his speech wished the Ambassador well and termed her role in France as very productive, professional and friends. Pakistani friends are going to remember her for long time. To this Martine Dorance said she would always love to work with Pakistani community wherever her next assignment takes her.