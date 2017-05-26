France urges Trump not to rush on Paris climate deal

Brussels

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he hoped US President Donald Trump would not rush into deciding what to do with the Paris climate agreement.

“My wish is that the United States takes no hurried decision,” Macron told a news briefing after talks with Trump, in which the two leaders discussed Washington’s doubts over the 196-nation climate pact reached in late 2015.

“I told the US president the importance of the deal for us, the importance of the commitment made by the international community,” he said.

Trump has said he will decide on the landmark 2015 climate treaty—which he trashed as a candidate—upon returning from his international tour.—APP