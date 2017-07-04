FPSC recommends appointments in Islamabad Colleges

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has recommended appointment of eight candidates in Islamabad Model Colleges for Boys and Administration Department of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to FPSC’s press release issued on Monday, the Commission recommended appointment of four candidates Muhammad Sajjad, Hilal Ahmad Wani, Sajid Ali Shah and Abdul Rehman as Associate Professors/Vice Principals in BS-19 in Islamabad Model Colleges for Boys, under the Federal Directorate of Education, Capital Administration and Development Division.—APP

Related