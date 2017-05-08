FPCCI supports PM’s economic vision

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Sunday said it supported Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his vision to lead the country towards progress and prosperity.

“The prime minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar realize the importance of the business community in the national development, therefore, they are paying special attention to the issues being confronted by them, Chairman of FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries Atif Ikram Sheikh said in a statement.

He urged the prime minister to direct his economic managers for taking solid steps in the budget to facilitate business community and resolve some of their outstanding issues.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said the government had achieved a lot during last three years and the country was heading towards a bright future as the challenges of extremism, terrorism and the chronic energy shortages had been addressed to a large extent.

He said the government was alive to the problems of business community, including infrastructure, energy and tax related issues, which were being resolved amicably.

He said difficult decisions on vital national matters were now being taken with consensus while huge Chinese investment in the energy sector and several new projects was encouraging.

The business leader mentioned projects in solar, hydel, coal and nuclear, besides the three new power generation plants, that would be run with liduefied natural gas soon.

He lauded the government for taking serious steps to cull energy shortages and supported the government’s decision for expediting work on gas pipeline projects.

He said the government had taken a number of steps to boost exports and strengthen external trade but the implementation of Rs 180 billion export package announced in January was still awaited.

Super tax should be abolished in the upcoming budget as it was discouraging foreign investment in the country, he demanded.