FPCCI praises cut in interest rate for small land-holders

Karachi

The Regional Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Horticulture Exports, Ahmad Jawad, has appreciated the government’s decision to cut the markup rate for small land holders under budget 2017-2018.

In a statement, he said bringing down the rate to 9.9 percent for farmers owing 12.5 acres or less of land coupled with decision to revise the agriculture credit of Rs 1000 billion through Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) and National Bank of Pakistan were positive developments.

Reduction in the sale tax on DAP from Rs 400 to Rs 100 and also to facilitate farmers to purchase urea under NFC arrangement at the rate of Rs 1000 per bag was a welcome move, said Ahmad Jawad.

FPCCI’s Standing Committee Chief said incentives were needed to be offered to promote country’s horticulture exports that, despite all potential, constitute just 0.3 percent share of the national exports.

He urged concerned authorities to offer needed incentives to concerned exporters to help gain value addition for fresh fruits and vegetables ultimately acquiring more and more international markets for these goods.—APP