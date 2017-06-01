FPCCI leader hails PML-N govt for getting materialized CPEC

Karachi

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great achievement of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government with every potential to change fate of the country.

Regional Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce’s (FPCCI’s), Standing Committee on Food and Horticulture, Ahmad Jawad here on Wednesday said project will have direct impact on the lives of general public and national economy.

“It will help Pakistan increase its income and influence to reduce poverty, he said. Jawad said Government of China can be persuaded to motivate its private sector for steady investment in industrial projects across Pakistan.

The Chinese investment must be particularly focused in the underdeveloped areas, he said.

Ahmad Jawad reiterating that CPEC is a major achievement of the PML-N government said Chinese investment on One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project is to surpass US 1 trillion which will result in additional benefit to Pakistan.

FPCCI official said Pakistan has become the centre of attraction for international investors because of the CPEC, with some 65 countries already part of he One Belt One Road initiative.

These 65 countries contribute over 40% the global GDP and their presence in the OBOR initiative will have a direct impact on Pakistan’s economy too.

Ahmad rejected the Indian stance that CPEC may lead to increased tensions between India and Pakistan.

“India must realise that CPEC is an economic initiative that is not relevant to disputes over territorial sovereignty,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of Gwadar in the CPEC scheme and said that Gwadar and CPEC project offer several opportunities to the GCC countries.

Keeping in view the nearly 15,000 km distance between UAE ports and Xingjiang in China, the Gwadar route will bring the shipping distance between two areas down to just about 2500 km.

Once the road, rail and energy pipelines are in place, Gwadar will offer the shortest and more secure route for the transportation of Gulf oil to China and goods either way, eliminating any danger of chocking at Malacca, he elaborated.

The FPCCI official said Gwadar offers a unique opportunity not only to China and Pakistan, but will also directly benefit countries in Central Asia and the Middle East.

The unhindered and efficient flow of energy and goods will bring advantages of interdependence leading to peace and greater prosperity to the region, said the senior business leader.—APP