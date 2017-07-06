FPCCI to highlight CPEC opportunities in SAARC-CCI

Karachi

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Zubair F.Tufail will emphasis on enhancement of regional connectivity through the spill-over benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), at 70th Executive Committee meeting of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The meeting is scheduled on July 24, 2017 in Thimphu, Bhutan.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Zubair Tufail said, CPEC is a project for economic development for this region. The programs and projects linked to CPEC were purely for enhancing pace of economic growth through infrastructure development, roads network, industrial parks and greater connectivity within and beyond the region.

Better infrastructure and connectivity will ultimately benefit Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic for which Pakistan is the gateway.

CPEC would enhance financial and economic cooperation between various regional members for common development. CPEC would act as a trade bridge between China, Middle East, and Europe through Pakistan and would generate thousands of jobs and revenue worth billions for both countries, he said. FPCCI President said, it was expected that millions of people of the region would benefit from this corridor as the project had the capacity to boost economic activities, increase trade linkages, enhance technical cooperation, generate new financial opportunities, and amplify socio-cultural connectivity among people in the region.

Leading businessmen and economic experts from the region would also participate to get first-hand information about benefits and opportunities to exploit these to own advantage during and after completion of CPEC Project, he said.—APP