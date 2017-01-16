FPCCI hails Rs180b ‘Trade Enhancement Package’

Islamabad

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zubair Tufail has hailed the Rs180 billion “Trade Enhancement Package” from government for enhancing the country’s exports.

He said the government has decided to give relaxation in duties mainly to different five sectors for coming 18 months from January 2017 to June 2018 to enhance the country’s export, he said this while talking to APP here. He was of the view that the “Trade Enhancement Package” to play pivotal role for enhancing the export and to provide competitive environment to local exporters for competing with the regional countries like Bangladesh and India.

The government had decided to give drawback on duties in sports goods by seven percent, carpet six percent, tents five percent, garments seven percent, process fabric six percent, leather goods five percent for coming 18 months, President FPCCI.

Zubair said the government had also given relaxation on the import of textile machinery for the modernization for enhancing the capacity of the textile sector.

President FPCCI said increase in export volume would play important role in enhancing employment opportunities in the country. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif hold long consultative meetings with the representatives of business community including key exporters and he decided to give relaxation in the export duties on different sector and related products.

Zubair Tufail said FPCCI is committed to play role for bridging gape between the policy makers and the business community of the country to enhance cooperation for economic growth. The liaison with market unions and chambers would be further strengthened so that issues of trade and industry could be taken up with relevant authorities for redress, Zubair Tufail said.

Former President, FPCCI and renowned businessman, Zafar Bakhtawari and Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan S.M. Muneer also welcome the government package for enhancing exports.—APP