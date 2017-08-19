FPCCI fails to promote economy, interests of business community

Apex Chamber has not issued a single laudable report in 3 years

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has failed to safeguard the interests of the business community reeling under multiple problems while it has also remained unsuccessful to give any solid recommendations to the government for economic revival in the last three years, the Businessmen Panel said.

In a joint statement issued here today, the leaders of the Businessmen Panel of the FPCCI including its Secretary-General Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President Sheikh Aslam, Ahmed Jawad and Mian Usman said that the business community pinned high hopes on the United Business Group (UBG) only to get disappointed.

The UBG under the leadership of former CEO of TDAP SM Muneer is controlling the FPCCI since three years and it is only interested in promoting personal interests at the cost of the business community and the shattered economy, they added.

The business leaders said that FPCCI continued to support the every more of the government since last three years but has not been able to furnish any plan to economic betterment, resolution of the problems confronting the business community while the powers of all the elected presidents and vice presidents have been snatched illegally.

The research and development department of the FPCCI as dysfunctional as other departments which has badly damaged repute of the Apex chamber, therefore, the Finance Minister and other top government functionaries prefer not to get engaged with this trade body.

On the other hand, Pakistan Business Council and some other associations have worked hard to provide recommendations to the government which has added to their prestige.

FPCCI is failing on every front and it hasn’t issued a single laudable report in last three years while the Apex Chamber of neighbouring India continues to employ dozens of PhDs, experts and former senior officials of World Bank etc. who are working hard to improve economy therefore that body is not taken lightly by the Government.

Haji Ghulam Ali and Ahmed Jawad said that if the role of FPCCI has been reduced to useless meetings and photo sessions then there is no need to spend tens of millions of rupees on this institution.