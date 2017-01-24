FPCCI executive committee concerned over curbed VPs’ powers

Karachi

Members Executive Committee, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) have expressed displeasure that FPCCI has curbed the powers of its Vice Presidents/Regional Chairmen and barred them on appointing Regional Standing Committees which is unfortunate.

In a joint statement signed by Executive Committee members Mian Usman Zulfiqar, Fehmida Jamali, Dr. Shella Javed Akram, Mian Anjum Nisar, Fakhr –ud-Din Khan, Shahid ur Rehman, Mohammad Wazir here on Tuesday, they said that for the last many years it was in practice that VP/Regional Chairmen have exercised their powers to appoint the Chairmen’s of Standing Committee to address the problems of their regional business community.

This was the first time, the sitting President FPCCI Zubair Tufail has ordered such matters which are even not in his domain, they added.

The Executive Committee members further stated that Vice Presidents have been elected from their respective district chambers/associations and came with a mandate to address the issues of their regions. In this regard President FPCCI has no moral and legal authority to sabotage their powers.

Former President FPCCI, Senator Ghulam Ali also said that in the coming Executive Committee Meeting we have taken up this issue that on what grounds Zubair Tufail curtailed the powers of the Vice Presidents/Regional Chairman and if the President continue with this then it creates a big question mark on the role of apex trade body of the country.—Agencies