FPCCI elections campaign enters final stage

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The stalwarts of UBG in a joint statement said that the rival group are defeated on psychological and practical grounds after the plot failed to stop the Patron in Chief UBG S M Munir in participating in the election campaign. In a joint statement UBG leaders said that Peshawar High Court have rejected the injunction appeal filed by Rasheed Paracha and Riaz Khattak candidates of rival group.

The court passed the judgement that S M Munir is the member of executive committee of FPCCI and has the right to participate in the election campaign. Furthermore, cannot use the resources of TDAP and the elections will be on time.

Chairman United Business Group, Iftekhat Ali Malik, Candidate for the president Zubair Tufail, Spokesman Gulzar Firoz, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Tanvir Sheikh, Abdul Rauf Alam, Javed Sadiq, S M Naseer, Mian Muhammad Idrees, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Abdus Sami Khan, Riaz Uddin Sheikh, Farooq Khan, Khalid Tawab and others said that the decision by the honorable Peshawar High Court to allow S M Munir is yet another victory of UBG and the business community and the worst defeat of the rivals. Spekesman UBG Gulzar Firoz said opponents after failing to relegate 45 voters have tried the conspiracy based on false allegations against the Patron in Chief S M Muneer but the failed in their plan. OnDecember 30, opponents may not be able to face the business community, Gulzar added. Gulzar Feroz said, S M Munir as CE TDAP neither took a car, nor the resources of this organization.