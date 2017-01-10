FPCCI elections 2017: Victory and defeat reasons

Zafar Bakhtawari

The historic victory of United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) election 2017 reveals that the group has properly advocated the business community over the past three years. On the other hand, Businessman Panel Group (BMP) is losing badly.

FPCCI elections were held in Karachi yesterday. According to the result Zubair Tufail declared as President with 199 votes from the total of 315. It is worth mentioning here that it is only because of the hard work, dedication, sincerity of Zubair Tufail due to which he has achieved the massive and historic lead of 87 votes as his opponent Abdul Rahim Janoo Secured 112 votes.

Meanwhile, Aamer Ata Bajwa has been elected as the senior Vice President. UBG has been successful to clinch the two top slots. During the FPCCI elections 2016, Mr.Abdul Rauf Alam secured 155 votes and won by the lead of 43 votes against Senator Haji Gulam Ali as Haji Sahib secured 112 votes. Even in FPCCI elections 2015, Mian Muhammad Idrees secured 129 votes against his opponent Anjum Nisar who got 90 votes. While analyzing the effectiveness of UBG in previous 3 years, it is revealed that the United Business Group is improving its position whereas the Businessman Panel Group is losing back to verse.

The further in depth analysis gives the credit of this UBG unprecedented success to the commitment and hard work of two leaders, Iftikhar Ali Malik (Chairman) and S.M. Muneer (Patron in Chief). As the legendary words of Iqbal states that leadership goes to those who are truthful ,brave and Impartial.

S.M. Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik are the true picture of hard work, truth, Justice & dedication for the business community of Pakistan.

As Hazrat Ali rightly said, “no civilization can survive with injustice”. Similarly, no organization can prosper without being just in its matters. No organization can flourish if it has its roots in favoritism and biasness. Unfortunately FPCCI has remained plagued with such immoral practices in the past due to which Zubair Tufail was not nominated to contest in the election for the past 10 years.

Despite being fair and hardworking, he was the victim of total injustice. It was the non professional and bias behavior of few segments in FPCCI that has lead to the formation of UBG. The significant efforts of S.M. Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik in the creation of UBG leads to the momentous victory of Zubair Tufail.

It is hoped that Zubair Tufail will join the top leadership of UBG that is S.M. Muneer and Iftikhar Ali after completing his two years tenure as president of FPCCI. Moreover Mian Muhammad Idrees, Sheikh Riazud Din, Khalid Tawab, Sheikh Tanveer, Choudary Saeed will be joining the core team to help them realize the dream of a progressive FPCCI. Senator. ILyas Bilour who is the senior most leader of the business community of Pakistan also active in KP.

In the elections of senior vice president of FPCCI, Amir Ata Bajwa also made new records. In the politics of business he showed people how to contest and plan the elections. Amir Atta Bajwa secured 177 votes against Mian Anjum Nisar who got 135 votes. In 2016 elections Khalid Tawab got 170 votes and Tanveer Ahmad received only 99 votes. In 2015 elections, Abdul Raheem Janoo secured148votes against Waseem Rehman who only managed to secure 76 votes.

There was a tough competition between Amir Ata Bajwa and MianAnjumNisar, as both were known and hard working as compared to the past two SVPs candidates of businessman panel. Amir Atta Bajwa is a new addition in the top leadership which has the skills to grab the votes as he was the only candidate in the recent election to visit every voter from Karachi to Peshawar and Quetta to Gilgit.

The credit for the historic FPCCI elections 2017 goes to the teamwork of Mian Iftikhar Ali Malik, S.M. Muneer, Zubair Tufail and Amir Ata Bajwa. In FPCCI 2016 elections, myself was also a candidate and got the maximum votes as vice president. In my election last year I also visited every voter and Amir Atta Bajwa was the only candidate in the recent election who followed my tradition of making personal relations with the voter and bringing them strongly with UBG.

Malik ManzoorulHaq (Punjab) Dehni Bakhshish Memon (Sindh), Mian Shaukat Masood (Federal Area), Wali Muhammad (Baluchistan) Rasheed Ahmad Paracha (kP) Sajad Sarwar ( Small Chamber), Masooma Sabtain (women) and Irfan Ahmad Sarwana, Mirza Istiaq Baig, Haji Ata ur Rehman and Saqib Fiaz Magun have been also elected as vice president from Association class.

The result of FPCCI elections 2017 is the clear message to those who think that they can win the hearts of business community by favoritism or racism. Despite the fact that the opposing party tried to gain the votes of a particular community (Memons) by raising their slogan, was thoroughly rejected. This shows that the only way to win the FPCCI elections is by serving the business community with sincerity, honesty, dedication and hard work which are the identity of S.M. Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik.