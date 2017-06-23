FPCCI condemns threats to member of business community

Karachi

Acting President, FPCCI Mr. Aamer Ata Bajwa has strongly condemned the illegal threats from Omni Group to member of business community M/s. Shahzad Trade Links who is the Agent of Belarus Tractors in Pakistan since last 13 years. Mr. Bajwa further criticized interference of Police, Anti Corruption Sindh and Excise Officials on Mr. Shahzad Riaz to wind up his business. Such acts of certain groups or individuals having full backing of Provincial Government departments is a matter of serious concern because under such situation our businessmen cannot carry out their business in peace.

Mr. Bajwa stressed that those businessmen who are contributing million of rupees in the national exchequer should be treated decently without any discrimination and undue harassment which are counterproductive to flourishing economic activities in Sindh.

Mr. Aamer Ata Bajwa, Acting President FPCCI deplored the withholding of 24 imported Tractors of M/s. Shahzad Trade Links illegally at Sindh Boarder. He demanded early release of their cargo to meet the commitment of buyers in Punjab. He further urged the Chief Minister of Sindh to provide full protection to business community in carrying out their businesses in peaceful atmosphere and without any interference from rival groups. Mr. Bajwa further said that such unfriendly attitude tarnish as the image of Sindh Government striving hard for foreign investment.—INP