FPCCI condemns terror attack on Charsadda court

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Zubair F.Tufail on Tuesday condemned the terrorist incident at the courts in Charsadda’s Tungi area and expressed deep grief over the human loss.

“ Entire business community of the country strongly condemn Charsadda suicide attack,” he said the President of apex trade body of the country in a statement. He, on this occasion, called upon the government to come up with more aggressive strategy and actions to wipe out every sign of terror from Pakistan’s soil, and ensure safety of life and property of the people. FPCCI President, however, praised the efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army and other law enforcing agencies in eliminating terrorism from the country. On behalf of FPCCI members representing all trade bodies and chambers of the country, FPCCI President Zubair F. Tufail assured of full cooperation to the government and law enforcing agencies to fight against terrorism and other anti-state activities. He mentioned that hostile forces could not tolerate to see the country’s prosperity and development.