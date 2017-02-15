FPCCI condemns suicide attack in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Zubair F Tufail President FPCCI strongly condemned the cowardly suicide attack on protesters in Lahore resulting in the death of 13 people including two senior police officers besides wounding over 100 people. Whiles expressing deep sense of sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives he said that we equally share the grief of the bereaved families of the martyrs and the entire nation is standing behind them in this hour of distress.

Such brutal acts give more strength and courage to nation as Pakistan is fully committed to fight these terrorists and throw them out of our soil. The sacrifices of our people and brave officers would not go in vein but shall give us more strength to continue our resolve to fight these terrorists.

President said that the Pakistan is on the road of economic progress and prosperity and we will not compromise on it but rather we will eradicate terrorists and their perpetrators Aamer Ata Bajwa, Senior Vice President FPCCI, Al Hajj Dhani Bukhsh Memon, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Irfan Ahmed Sarwana, Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Wali Muhammad, Sajjad Sarwar, Rasheed Ahmed Paracha, Mian Shaukat Masud, Hajji Att-ur-Rehman, Manzoor ul Haq Malik, Ms. Masooma Sibtain, Vice Presidents FPCCI have also condemned in terrorist at in Lahore.