FPCCI can utilize Ombudsman forum for resolution of problems: Faruqui

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Ombudsman M. Salman Faruqui offered to conduct joint study with FPCCI in case of persistent complaint against a government agency for identifying issues which required resolution. Faruqui was addressing the members of FPCCI at their Secretariat here today. The Ombudsman added that the Ombudsman Forum was available to the Federation where parties could be brought together to discuss and resolve issues being faced by the Federation.

The Ombudsman further said that as a result of MoU signed between FPCCI and Ombudsman Secretariat five grievance commissioners have been designated who would be listening to complaints and decide cases at the Federation offices at all important centers of the country.

He said that the Institution of Ombudsman was making all efforts to resolve public complaints so that the matters do not land at formal courts which may involve long litigation. Earlier the President of the FPCCI welcoming the Ombudsman said that the people were getting swift justice against maladministration of government agencies from the Ombudsman forum.

In view of the credible performance of the Institution, public confidence has tremendously increased in the Institution, he said. He said that FPCCI would like to have regular interactions and close liaison with the Ombudsman office for resolution of their many genuine problems against government agencies. He added that the business community of Pakistan had great expectations from the institution and look forward to enhanced cooperation for promotion of healthy trade and business activities in the country.

Later addressing a group of students of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Mr. Salman Faruqui urged them to make best use of latest facilities to meet the challenges of the modern ideas. The group of students led by Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh and senior faculty members who were on a tour of Islamabad under national leadership programme visited the Ombudsman Secretariat. The Ombudsman further said that besides status it was equally important for students to organize and participate in cultural and literary activities for healthy growth and promotion of social values.

The Ombudsman shared with the students many of his experiences and anecdotes of his student day.