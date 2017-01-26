FPCCI calls for announcement of amnesty scheme

Karachi

President FPCCI, Zubair F.Tufail has called for immediate announcement of general tax amnesty scheme to provide an opportunity to those who wanted to come into tax net by declaring their assets within and outside the country. This would help inject a lot of money into the country’s economy and increase revenue to the government, he said. President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in an interview with APP here, said the government should come up with such a space/cushion without delay as it would prove an effective tool to strengthen the economy and expedite the development process in the country. It is to be mentioned that the government was already working on this scheme to attract the money stashed in the country and abroad by Pakistani citizens after increasing requirements of disclosures in offshore havens have made it difficult to retain untaxed and hidden assets abroad. The amnesty scheme was hinted at, by Federal Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar , while speaking at Federal Board of Revenue recently.—APP