Four women kidnapped

Four women were kidnapped in different areas of the twin cities here on Saturday.

According to sources, Zahid Shahzad filed the application in Khana Pull Police Station that his daughter was abducted by unidentified persons.

Tariq Mehmood submitted application in Naseerabad Police Station that Rizwan Karamat and Karamat Hussain have kidnapped his daughter from the area of Dhoke Gujjran.

Morever, a woman submitted an application in Wah Cantt Police Station that his 17 years old daughter was kidnapped in the area of Nawababad.On the report of petitioner, the police have lodged case against Asad Ali and Wajid Ali including two women.

Pervaiz Akhtar filed application in Saddar Police Station that Riasat, Sohail and Asif have kidnapped his sister. The petitioner has also mentioned in application that his sister was a school teacher, when she was going to school she was kidnapped.—INP

