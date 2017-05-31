Four women arrested for looting houses in guise of maids

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Police has arrested five persons including four women allegedly involved in looting houses and also recovered gold ornaments, a car and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

A team under the supervision of DSP CIA Bashir Noon which included Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfiqar Ali and Lady Constables Rehana Kausar Nasreen.

Police recovered stolen valuables including diamond ring, two ear rings and a car from their possession.

They have been identified as Asma, Krishma, Farzana, Rabia and Nasir Mehmood.

During the investigation, they confessed to loot various houses in area of Sabzi Mandi, Industrial area, Karachi Company and Ramana police stations. Further detailed investigation is underway from them.