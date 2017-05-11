Four more TTP terrorists executed

Rawalpindi

Four more Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists convicted of “heinous” terror related offences by military courts were executed on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the hardcore terrorists were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking a mosque, destruction of communication infrastructure, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces.

All the four convicts including Qaider Khan, Muhammad Umar, Qari Zubair Muhammad and Aziz Khan were active members of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. They had confessed their offences before the Magistrate and trial court.

Qaiser Khan S/O Habib Khan, the convict was an active member of Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in killing of an innocent civilian and destruction of communication infrastructure. The convict admitted the offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Umar S/O Saida Jan, the convict, was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan .He was involved in destruction of an educational institution and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Qari Zubair Muhammad S/O Sakhi Muhammad, the convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in abetting a suicidal attack on a mosque, which resulted in death of soldiers, civilians and injuries to several others as well as possessing fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Aziz Khan S/O Ashber, the convict was active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and destruction of communication system which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of suicide jacket. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and trial court. He was awarded death sentence.—INP