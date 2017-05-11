Four TTP terrorists executed

PESHAWAR: Another four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hardcore terrorists were executed on Thursday at Jail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these convicts were tried by military courts. They were awarded death sentence after admitting their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

The convicts were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, destruction of educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Saidu Sharif Airport.

Convict Bakht-e-Ameer son of Ameer Zareen was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to officers and soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives.

Asghar Khan son of Ahmad Jan was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, LEAs and destruction of educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers and civilians.

Muhammad Nawaz son of Gul Muhammad was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives.

Mushtaq Ahmed son of Muhammad Miraj was involved in attacking Saidu Sharif Airport, killing employees of Metrological Department and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in death of civilians and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives.