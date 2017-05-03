Four more terrorists tried in military courts executed

RAWALPINDI, May 3 : Another 4 hardcore terrorists, who were tried by the Military Courts were executed on Wednesday, Inter Services Public Relations here said.

Those terrorists executed were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement

Agencies.

Detail of each case is as: Barkat Ali S/O Abdul Ghafar. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in the killing of a civilian and was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives.

The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Adil S/O Muhammad Akbar Jan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in kidnapping and slaughtering soldiers of Frontier Constabulary and destruction of Police Station. He was also in possession of fire- arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Ishaq S/O Abdul Hai. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agency which resulted in the death of a Junior Commissioned Officer and injuries to a police constable. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Latif Ur Rehman S/O Saif Ur Rehman. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in kidnapping/ killing personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in the death of soldiers. The convict was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

