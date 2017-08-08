Four terrorists killed in shootout near Lahore blast site: CTD

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have gunned down four alleged Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists in an encounter near Sagian Bridge, hours after a truck blast ripped through the area late Monday.

The CTD set up a check post near Sagian Pull on an intelligence report that six to seven terrorists of banned outfit will enter Lahore from Sheikhupura. When the CTD

personnel asked a vehicle to stop at the check post, the terrorists present in the vehicle opened fire. The CTD personnel returned the fire as a result four terrorists were killed while three other managed to escape.

CTD claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the custody of the slain terrorists who are said to be affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

A CTD spokesperson said around six to seven terrorists were attempting to enter Lahore.

A heavy contingent of police was called in the area to launch search operations for apprehending the absconding accomplices of the slain terrorists.