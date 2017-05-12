Four terrorists executed

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Four hardcore terrorists, involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, destruction of educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and Saidu Sharif Airport on Thursday were executed at a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prison.

All the convicts belonging to the banned outfit of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, were tried by the military courts, press release of Inter Services Public Relations here said.

One of the terrorists, Bakht-e-Ameer, son of Ameer Zareen, and an active member of TTP, was involved in attacking Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to officers and soldiers.

He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.