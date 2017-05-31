Four suspects rounded up

Staff Reporter

Security forces took into custody three suspects during a search operation near Sango and Umar Lane areas late Monday night, police officials stated.

The suspects – Majeed, Aijaz, and Usama Baloch – are reportedly the henchmen of a female drug seller ‘Mema’, sources said, adding that a large volume of contraband was recovered from them.

Another suspect was arrested during a raid carried out in the PIB Colony area last night, police said, adding that weapons were also seized from him.

The suspect is accused of firing at Rangers officials back in 2014, injuring two of them and a pedestrian in the process. The suspect is also wanted for various other crimes, including drug-selling and extortion, police explained.

A body was found in a suitcase from Jheel Park near Tariq Road in the city on Tuesday.