Four robbers killed in police encounters, child dead in hand grenade attack

Staff Reporter

Four robbers were killed in separate exchanges of fire with police here Saturday-Sunday night.

Arms and stolen bike have been recovered from killed robbers.

According to reports, three armed robbers were engaged in looting citizens coming to cattle market, at gun point near Janjal Goth at Super Highway Industrial area Karachi, when police approached them.

Upon sight of police the robbers started firing at police mobile van and tried to flee which led to an encounter. In retaliatory firing of police all the three robbers were killed on the spot.

Another robber was killed while his cohort managed to escape after exchange of fire with police in Zaman Town Korangi.

Arms and looted cash were recovered from possession of killed robber.

Aryan 10, died while four others including Zehra 06, Farooq 40, Ijaz 50, and Luqman 25, were critically injured in hand grenade attack by Lyari Gangwar criminals Sango Lane Moula Madad, in Chakiwara police station jurisdiction.

A woman Ameena Bibi 45, was critically injured after hit by a blind bullet near Landhi Daud Chowrangi.

The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas.

The police after registering separate cases in all incidents at concerned police stations started the investigation.