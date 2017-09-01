Four references against Sharif family sent to NAB HQ

LAHORE: Lahore and Rawalpindi offices of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have forwarded four references against members of the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to the NAB headquarters on Friday.

According to sources, meetings were held at the NAB Lahore and NAB Rawalpindi offices under their respective directors general after which NAB Lahore forwarded two references to the headquarters; one against the ownership of Avenfield apartments, recommending seizure of Sharif family properties and freezing of bank accounts, and the second reference against Ishaq Dar for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

Meanwhile, NAB Lahore has also recommended including names of the members of Sharif family and Ishaq Dar on the Exit Control List (ECL), however, no action on the recommendation was taken by the NAB chairman.

Rawalpindi NAB has also forwarded two references to the headquarters; the first one against the purchase of the Azizia Steel Mills, and the second one against the various industrial assets owned by the family, including the Hill Metal Establishment.

Sources claimed that NAB’s regional offices have also recommended seizing all family assets of Sharifs and freezing bank accounts of Nawaz Sharif, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, further adding that recommendations to include Sharif family members in the ECL were sent over a fortnight ago but so far no action was taken.

The matter now lies before the NAB HQ which will file the references before the accountability court after getting an approval of its executive board.