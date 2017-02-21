Four most wanted TTP terrorists killed in Tank

Rawalpindi

Four most wanted terrorists were gunned down on Monday in an intelligence-based operation in Intelligence based operation in Ping Area FR Tank .

Media cell of Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations reported that the killed terrorists belonged to Asmatullah Shaheen Bhittani group of banned Tehrik-i-Taliban. Commander Zaman alias Tufan, second lead of the group and Asmatullah’s son named Umar, commander Wasiullah and commander Zulmuddin alias Zulmat were confirmed killed.

Army reported that a huge cache of weapons was seized in the operation.—INP