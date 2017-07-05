Four modern scientific institutions to be set up for special children

Staff Reporter

On the direction of the Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, special education department is to set up four new modern institutions for special children in Rawalpindi division during the current financial year.

This was stated by special education divisional officer Rawalpindi, Dr. Fauzia Khursheed in a meeting held in connection with the feasiblility report of projects in which the departmental officers and experts attended the meeting.

She said the four special educational institutes for mentally distorted cyildren would be established in the current fiscal year after completion of feasibility reports after finding proper locations which the projects would be set up and release of funds.

Dr. Fauzia Khursheed said that more than three thousand special children are already learning technical skills in the existing special training institutes of provincial government in Rawalpindi.