Four militants killed in Mastung encounter

Mastung

Four suspected militants were killed during a joint operation by Balochistan Levies and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the B-Area of Mastung district in the wee hours of Friday.

According to levies, the raid was conducted on an intelligence tip-off about presence of militants in Mastung’sKilliYaru area.

Sensing the arrival of security forces personnel in the area, the militants opened fire on raiding team who had allegedly taken hostage inside a house. The exchange of fire continued for more than one-and-half hour as result of which all terrorists were killed, security forces said.

Two riffles and a pistol have been recovered from possession of slain terrorists. However, no details were shared with regard to their identifications. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta. Moreover, the security forces have claimed the slain terrorists were affiliated with a banned terrorist outfit.

Mastung is a district of restive Balochistan province. The district has witnessed a number of violent incidents including various attacks on ethnic minorities Hazara. It is worth mentioning here that areas which are manned by and are under the control of the Levies in the province are called ‘B-Areas’.

In June, Pakistani forces killed around a dozen Islamic State militants in a three-day raid prompted by intelligence reports that the group was holding two recently kidnapped Chinese nationals.

“Some 12-13 IS commanders have been killed after intense gun-battles and the area was cleared,” ISPR said, but added that the Chinese pair were not recovered from the scene despite the presence of the vehicle used in their kidnapping nearby. Security forces also seized six suicide jackets, a cache of ammunition, explosives, detonators, solar panels and food rations, a security official told media.—TNS