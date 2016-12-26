Four-member gang arrested

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a four member gang involved in stealing bridal dresses and selling them at lower prices. Addressing a press conference here Saturday, SP Rawal Division Malik Muhammad Iqbal said the robbers managed to break the locks of seven shops in Rajpoot Plaza last night and managed to escape from the scene.

Taking action, police started search for the robbers and intercepted a vehicle in Taxila and recovered stolen bridal dresses worth Rs 10 million, besides recovering a gas cutter and other equipment they used in carrying out their activities.

The arrested robbers were identified as Javed Iqbal and Niaz Ali (two real brothers), Hameed Hussain and Wasim Ali.

On a query, SP said that the robbers used to sell the stolen bridal dresses at throw away prices in the markets. A case was registered against the robbers while further investigation was underway.—APP