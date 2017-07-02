Four martyred in plastic bomb near Afghan border

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Four people were martyred including a soldier and two paramilitary troops when a bomb concealed in a plastic bag went off in Medan Valley area near the Afghan border, officials said Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Khyber district when security officials spotted a suspicious plastic bag near a security checkpoint.

Khyber is one of the seven semi-autonomous tribal areas where the army has for more than a decade been battling militants linked to the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

“As the security officials were inspecting the plastic bag, the bomb concealed in it went off, killing a solider, two paramilitary troops and a civilian,” a local administration official told media.

The incident was confirmed by other local security officials. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Rescue teams and security forces arrived at the scene shortly after reports of the bombing, security sources said.

The army launched an operation in June 2014 in neighbouring North Waziristan to wipe out militant bases in the tribal areas and end an insurgency that has cost thousands of civilian lives since 2004.