Four killed over old enmity

Man guns down granddaughter, 1 dies after taking toxic syrup

Rajnapur/ Fasalabad

Four people were killed and two others injured over an old enmity in suburban area of the district, here on Friday.

DSP Circle Chaudhary Asif Rasheed told APP that there had long been a scuffle between Dahir and Babar communities. Both had killed one member each from the opponent community and cases had been registered with the respective police stations. He said that today some members of the Dahir community allegedly murdered four persons of the opponent community. Those killed were identified as Haji Atta Muhammad, Haji Khalil, Haji Abdul Latif, resident of Nawan Sher Daha Walli (Babar community) and Muhammad Afzal Dakhna. The deceased were passing by Daaf Wali intersection after appearing in the court. He said two passersby also received injuries in the firing incident. He said that a murder case had been registered with Muhammad Pur Deewan Police Station.

The bodies were handed over to their families after an autopsy, conducted at THQ Hospital Jampur. Funeral prayers for the deceased were offered in their respective areas. No arrest was made till filing of the report.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, a merciless man gunned his teenage granddaughter over minor domestic issue here on Friday. Police arrested the accused. Police said that the accused was exchanging hot words with his daughter in-law in People’s Colony of Faisalabad. To defend her mother, 17-year-old girl stepped into the clash. The wicked person enraged with granddaughter for arguing with him, opened straight fire at her killing her on the spot. The police arrested the murderer along with murder weapon.

While, a man was died while his wife and a relative woman were hospitalized after taking toxic syrup, in the area of Lundianwala police station.—APP