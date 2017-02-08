Four killed at Okara Railways crossing

Okara

In yet another tragic incident of deaths at railway crossings, at least four persons including two children were killed and four others injured when Farid Express train hit and crushed a rickshaw near Haveli Lakha in District Okara.

According to details, Farid Express, which was on its way to Karachi from Lahore, hit and crashed the rickshaw near Akhtarabad Phatak (rail barrier/gate), killing four people and injuring four others.

The eyewitness said that the barrier gate was open at the time of the accident.

The rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted dead bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Dybalpur. —INP