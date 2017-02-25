Four killed, 600 arrested in Punjab Rangers raids

NCA closed for a week; Five terrorists held, 80kg explosives recovered in Bagh

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Punjab Rangers have carried out over 200 raids as part of the ongoing countrywide Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to ISPR revelations, at least four terrorists have been killed and more than 600 suspects, including Afghan nationals, have been arrested in search operations conducted in various areas of Punjab, including Karor, Layyah and Rawalpindi.

Those arrested include facilitators of Jamaatul Ahrar, which has claimed responsibility for the recent string of terrorist attacks across the country, ISPR said. It added that weapons and extremist material have also been recovered during the raids on houses, seminaries and shops suspected of being used by terrorists as hideouts. In AJK, police personnel on Saturday foiled major terror bid and recovered 80kg explosives during operation in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh area.

Security officers also arrested five terrorists belonging to Afghanistan and shifted them to some unidentified place for interrogation.

Superintendent of Police Kamran Ali said that the detainees were living in a rented house.

Separately, bomb disposal squad defused 4kg heavy explosive material and also recovered two bombs at Taimour Shah Market in Hangu.

Security forces have killed a commander of alleged militant group and arrested six suspects in search operation in Blangoor area of Turbat district.

He said the suspects opened fire at the security forces and in retaliatory fire an alleged militant commander namely Mullah Rafiq alias Duda was killed and six other were apprehended.

Meanwhile, Educational institutions have started to close due to security concerns as National College of Arts has announced a week’s holidays on Saturday.

As per details, one girls’ and two boys’ hostels have been evacuated. The principal of NCA also verified that police had come to check the security conditions of the institution.

Earlier, police also carried out search operation in hostels of University of the Punjab (PU) last night and detained two suspicious persons. The hostels were not evacuated, however, students were frightened after watching heavy contingent of police.

Search operation in adjacent areas of Gaddafi Stadium was also conducted in which seven suspects were arrested. DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf clarified that security agencies have not asked any educational institution for evacuation.