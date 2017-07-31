Four killed, 3 injured in Karachi violent incidents

Staff Reporter

At least four people were killed and three others injured in separate incidents of violence in different localities of the metropolis city Karachi on Sunday. More than dozen wereheld with arms.Police said that four people were killed during incidents of firing over various disputes in Refah e Aam Society, Orangi, Khawaja Ajmair Nagari and Hazara Colony. Robbers shot injured three people upon resistance during robbery attempt at Abu Al-Asphani Road in Industrial area New Karachi. The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospital for medico-legal formalities. The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested more than a dozen culprits from different areas and recovered arms and drugs.