Four Karate athletes from Zhob to compete in Int’l Karate in Iran

Rafiullah Mandokhail



Zhob

Four athletes including an instructor will take part in International Karate competition to be held in Iran this month. The team has secured five medals in 2015. Our players will also take part in upcoming Karate events in Balochistan. An invitation for the Egyptian competitions also received.

This was revealed by Anwer Afridi – In-charge of the marshal arts training academy Zhob, while addressing an event held at Model high school sports hall here. The event was organized by Hamza King Fu To’a Karate academy.

Chief guest of the event was Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Azeem Kakar, who was flanked by member of the Pakistan Junior Hockey team Sher Muhammad Kakar, Sports Officer Amir Muhammad Kakar, Principal Model high school Payo Muhammad Mandokhail and Tehsildar Mehtab Shah Ustrana. Afridi said that we have budding talent that need to be flourished.

“The only martial art training academy in Zhob was established in 1986 but still running without own building, mat in fighting ring, glues, bags besides other facilities”, adding there was no proper attention from the government to encourage youth. The instructor-cum-in charge lamented.

He said that lack of facilities is the major cause behind the declining of sports in the area. The government should provide modern facilities to martial arts players.

“We need state-of-the-art club building, mat for fighting ring, glues, bags and other facilities.” He demanded. Deputy Commissioner Azeem Kakar while addressing the young players said that sports play an important role in setting up a healthy society. The government provides all out resources for the promotion of sports activities among the youth to further sharpen their talents in various sports activities.