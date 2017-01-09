Four Israeli troops killed in attack

Jerusalem

A truck rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers who were disembarking from a bus in Jerusalem Sunday, killing four people and wounding 15 others, Israeli police and rescue services said.

A medic on the scene told AFP that the four who died were Israeli soldiers. Police are treating it as a deliberate attack, he added.

Police Spokeswoman Luba Samri told AP the truck veered off course and rammed into the group. She said the attacker was shot dead.

Sunday’s incident marks the first Israeli casualties in three months.

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.—AFP