Four gangsters arrested

CIA Police arrested four accused involved in different kinds of forgery and recovered laptops, bio-metric devices, gateway system ,finger-print paper and other items.

SP CIA Tariq Elahi Mastoi constituted two special police teams under the supervision of DSP CIA City Khalid Abubakar and DSP CIA Cantonment Rana Zahid which arrested Moqeet Ijaz (ringleader) of the gang and his three accomplices-Muhammad Sajid, Naveed and Bilal while his two accomplices Khurram Farooqi and Yousaf Butt managed to escape.

The teams also recovered two bio metric devices,300 sims of gateway, five laptops, 10 finger print papers and mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 57 suspects from various parts of the provincial capital.

According to police, the suspected persons were arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Iqbal Town, Faisal Town, Sattu Katla, Ghalib Market, Gulberg, Naseerabad and Gulshan-e-Ravi areas during a search operation.

Police used biometric device for the identification of residents of these localities and apprehended the suspects who failed to present documents for their identification.

The suspects were shifted to police stations for further investigation.