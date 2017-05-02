Four gangsters arrested

City Reporter

CIA Police arrested four accused involved in different kinds of forgery and recovered laptops, bio-metric devices, gateway system ,finger-print paper and other items.

SP CIA Tariq Elahi Mastoi constituted two special police teams under the supervision of DSP CIA City Khalid Abubakar and DSP CIA Cantonment Rana Zahid which arrested Moqeet Ijaz (ringleader) of the gang and his three accomplices-Muhammad Sajid, Naveed and Bilal while his two accomplices Khurram Farooqi and Yousaf Butt managed to escape.

The teams also recovered two bio metric devices,300 sims of gateway, five laptops, 10 finger print papers and mobile phones.

An accountability court handed over a police inspector Ismael to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on seven-day physical remand in an illegal assets case.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced police inspector Ismael before Accountability Court Judge Najam ul Hassan and submitted that the accused had accumulated assets beyond means.

The officials requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for interrogation.